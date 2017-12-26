Mamata Banerjee reaches Sagar Island to review Gangasagar Mela preparations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday reached Sagar Island to review the preparations for the next month's Gangasagar Mela

Banerjee is slated to hold meetings with senior officials in charge of coastal security as a part of the preparation of the annual mela, the CMO sources said. Banerjee, who reached the pilgrim island in the evening, also paid a visit to the Kapil Muni mandir, offered puja and met the pujaris.



She is scheduled to hold a public distribution meeting at Rudrapur tomorrow where she is likely to distribute cheques among farmers, the sources said.