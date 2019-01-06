Mamata Banerjee remembers legendary magician P.C. Sorcar on death anniversary

Jan 06, 2019, 14:52 IST | IANS

P.C. Sorcar was the stage name of the master illusionist Protul Chandra Sorcar, born in undivided Bengal on February 23, 1913

Mamata Banerjee remembers legendary magician P.C. Sorcar on death anniversary
Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday paid homage to legendary magician P.C. Sorcar, credited for taking Indian magic on an international platform, on his 48th death anniversary.

"Homage to legendary magician P.C. Sorcar on his death anniversary," Banerjee tweeted.

P.C. Sorcar was the stage name of the master illusionist Protul Chandra Sorcar, born in undivided Bengal on February 23, 1913.

Sorcar rose to international acclaim in the 1940s and mesmerised his audience throughout the 1950s. His magic trick 'Indrajal' (the water trick), floating lady and other presentations were very well received.

The recipient of Padma Shri and The Sphinx (Oscar of Magic), passed away in Japan after a heart attack on January 6, 1971.

The legacy of the 'Maharaja of Magic' is being taken forward by his son P.C. Sorcar (Junior) and his granddaughters.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

mamata banerjeewest bengal

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Remembering cartoonist Bal Thackeray on his 5th death anniversary

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK