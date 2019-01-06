Mamata Banerjee remembers legendary magician P.C. Sorcar on death anniversary

national

P.C. Sorcar was the stage name of the master illusionist Protul Chandra Sorcar, born in undivided Bengal on February 23, 1913

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday paid homage to legendary magician P.C. Sorcar, credited for taking Indian magic on an international platform, on his 48th death anniversary.

"Homage to legendary magician P.C. Sorcar on his death anniversary," Banerjee tweeted.

P.C. Sorcar was the stage name of the master illusionist Protul Chandra Sorcar, born in undivided Bengal on February 23, 1913.

Sorcar rose to international acclaim in the 1940s and mesmerised his audience throughout the 1950s. His magic trick 'Indrajal' (the water trick), floating lady and other presentations were very well received.

The recipient of Padma Shri and The Sphinx (Oscar of Magic), passed away in Japan after a heart attack on January 6, 1971.

The legacy of the 'Maharaja of Magic' is being taken forward by his son P.C. Sorcar (Junior) and his granddaughters.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates