Mamata Banerjee runs into Narendra Modi's wife before boarding flight to meet PM

Kolkata: In a chance meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jashodaben at Kolkata airport before boarding her flight to New Delhi. The two women exchanged pleasantries.

A source close to Banerjee said that Jashodaben was leaving the city after a two-day visit to Dhanbad in neighbouring Jharkhand. "It was a chance meeting and they exchanged greetings. The chief minister also gifted her a sari," the source said.

Banerjee is scheduled to meet the prime minister on Wednesday in New Delhi. It is said that she will highlight various issues like funds that are due to the state.

Jashodaben had on Monday offered puja at Kalyaneswari temple at Asansolwhich is around 68 kilometers from Dhanbad in Paschim Barddhaman district of West Bengal.

