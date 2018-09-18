Mamata Banerjee says, People deserve to know what happened to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

national

The Mamata Banerjee government had put 64 files on Netaji that were with the state Home Department in the public domain on September 18, 2015

Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, on Tuesday, said that people have all the rights to know what happened to their beloved Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after the Taihoku air crash in 1945.

"On this day in 2015, our government declassified the #NetajiFiles. What happened to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after the air crash at Taihoku? People deserve to know the truth," Banerjee tweeted.

The Mamata Banerjee government had put 64 files on Netaji that were with the state Home Department in the public domain on September 18, 2015.

However, researcher and author Anuj Dhar had earlier claimed the existence of more such files with the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

A section of Bose's family, as also some researchers, believe that Netaji died in the plane crash at Taihoku airport in Taipei.

However, other sections of the family, as also a large number of researchers and admirers of the revolutionary have rejected the air crash theory.

Last month, Anita Bose, daughter of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, has once again repealed to the governments of India and Japan for bringing her father's mortal remains back home.

According to her, Netaji died in an air crash in Taiwan on August 18, 1945, and his remains are preserved at Tokyo's Renkoji temple since September 1945.

"On the 73rd anniversary of my father's passing away, I renew my appeal to the governments of India and Japan to facilitate a transfer of his mortal remains from Japan to India for a final disposal," she said.

"It was my father's ambition to return to a free India. This was unfortunately not fulfilled. Therefore, it would be appropriate if at least his remains touch the soil of Independent India. My father was a devout Hindu. Thus, it is perhaps befitting as per custom to immerse at least part of his remains in the river Ganga," she added.

Also Read: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Daughter Appeals To Centre To Bring His Mortal Remains To India

(With inputs from IANS)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates