Mamata Banerjee: Section of BJP leaders not allowing change of WB name

national

Mamata Banerjee accuses a section of BJP of not allowing to change name of the state

Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused a "section of BJP leaders" of not allowing to change the name of the state to 'Bangla' and accused the Centre of "depriving" the state.

"We have been trying since 2003, but till date, it has not happened. Why is Bengal being deprived? All the languages should be respected," she said on the floor of the House. "A section of BJP leaders is opposing the change of name. It is politically motivated," she said. Banerjee on Wednesday also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the process of changing the state's name. She also asked Modi for necessary action including a constitutional amendment in the ongoing Parliament

session.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates