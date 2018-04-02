Mamata Banerjee slams Centre for fuel price hike

Petrol prices on Sunday hit a four-year high of Rs 73.73 a litre while diesel rates touched an all-time high of Rs 64.58 in the national capital



Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday took a swipe at the Central government for not doing anything to control the surge in price of petrol and diesel. "Diesel/petrol prices are rising and rising and rising. People are suffering. Kitchens are burning. Government is only talking," she said on Twitter. Petrol prices on Sunday hit a four-year high of Rs 73.73 a litre while diesel rates touched an all-time high of Rs 64.58 in the national capital, renewing calls for the government to slash excise duty on oil import.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever