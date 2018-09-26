Mamata Banerjee: Supreme Court verdict on Aadhaar victory of people

national

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has lauded Supreme Court's decision on Aadhaar judgement and termed it as a victory of the people. "We welcome the verdict by the Supreme Court. It is a victory of the people of this country and we are very happy," Banerjee said in Milan, Italy, where is on an official tour.

Aadhaar judgement was widely anticipated with many confusion and BJP govt had faced flak over the implementation over it. The apex court's five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said Aadhar is meant to help benefits reach the marginalised sections of the society and takes into account the dignity of people not only from personal but also from a community point of view. While ruling that Aadhar will not be required for opening bank accounts, to get mobile phone connections and admission in schools, the apex court struck down Section 57 of Aadhaar Act which allows private entities to ask for Aadhaar to access services.

The Apex court also asked the central government to introduce a strong data protection law as soon as possible. The top court said Aadhar is serving a much bigger public interest and Aadhar means unique and it is better to be unique than being best.

"Days of the BJP government are over in the country," the chief minister added. Aadhaar scheme was implemented during Congress led UPA govt headed by then PM Manmohan Singh and was seen a scheme to benefit poor people.

