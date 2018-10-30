Mamata Banerjee to officials: Stay positive, step up development work

national

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday exhorted bureaucrats to adopt a "positive approach" in their everyday work to accelerate development in the state. She asked the officers to work at a steady pace and refrain from following any system that slows progress. The CM, while reviewing the status of ongoing and upcoming projects at an administrative meeting here, also asked the bureaucrats to maintain regular communication with the state authorities.

"I am asking everyone to keep a positive stance and avoid following a system which delays the development process. "From execution of projects to maintenance of law and order, the officers should not dither in taking decisions. They should also approach the higher authorities as and when necessary," she told the bureaucrats after inaugurating Utsav Auditorium near Sagardighi here. The CM, who is here on a two-day visit, directed the officials to take prompt action to complete pending projects.

"We had long been thinking about setting up an industrial park in Coochbehar to boost the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME)," she said, directing the officials to identify a land for the project. To another question about Coochbehar airport lying non-functional, Banerjee said, "We have done our bit. Now the ball lies in the court of the Centre (Ministry of Civil Aviation). You must realise how much power is vested on the state, and how much power the Centre enjoys."

Drawing attention of the police and the border guards, the chief minister asked them to maintain strict vigil on the India-Bangladesh boundary to contain cross-border crimes. A public meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday here, where the chief minister will be distributing benefits of state government schemes among the people of Cooch Behar. The CM will also lay foundation stones and inaugurate projects in the district. Later in the day, she is scheduled to visit Siliguri, where she will be holding a meeting at Uttar Kanya, the administrative headquarters of North Bengal.

