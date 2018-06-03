Mamata Banerjee to skip NITI Aayog meet for Eid

"I have received a letter for the meeting. According to the calendar, June 16 is a national holiday on the occasion of Eid. How can I leave the state?" Banerjee told reporters



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said she will not be able to attend the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled on June 16, as it coincides with Eid-ul-Fitr falling on the day.

"I have received a letter for the meeting. According to the calendar, June 16 is a national holiday on the occasion of Eid. How can I leave the state?" Banerjee told reporters here.

"All festivals are important for me. Durga Puja is very important and so is Eid. I do not leave my people during festivals," she said.

Asked whether any state representative would be sent on her behalf, she said: "The invite is to me. How can someone else go?"

