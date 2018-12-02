Mamata Banerjee urges people to 'save green and stay clean'

national

On National Pollution Prevention Day, the CM urged people to save green and stay clean

Mamata Banerjee

The West Bengal government has set up a committee to address environmental challenges in the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Sunday. On National Pollution Prevention Day, the CM urged people to "save green and stay clean"."

"Today is National Pollution Prevention Day. Let us strive to 'save green, stay clean'. In #Bangla, we have set up a six-member committee headed by the chief secretary to look into environment issues," Banerjee tweeted.

Today is National Pollution Prevention Day. Let us strive to ‘save green, stay clean’. In #Bangla, we have set up a six-member committee headed by the chief secretary to look into environment issues. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 2, 2018

National Pollution Prevention Day is observed annually on December 2 in memory of people who lost their lives in Bhopal gas tragedy in 1984. More than 3,000 people died after they were exposed to toxic methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas due to a leakage at a pesticide plant in Bhopal.

