Mamata Banerjee urges pledge to eradicate open defecation menace

World Toilet Day is being observed on November 19, inspiring action to tackle the global sanitation crisis

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called for a pledge to eradicate the menace of open defecation on the occasion of World Toilet Day.

"On #WorldToiletDay, let us pledge to eradicate the menace of open defecation. Our State's flagship programme, #MissionNirmalBangla, has been very successful. As of May, 2018, 11 districts, 33,261 Villages, 2,621 Gram Panchayats and 255 Blocks in the State have become #ODF," she said in a tweet.

According to the United Nations, around 60 per cent of the global population - 4.5 billion people - either have no toilet at home or one that doesn't safely manage excreta and 862 million people worldwide still practice open defecation.

