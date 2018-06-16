Mamata Banerjee visits Arvind Kejriwal residence in Delhi

Along with Banerjee, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu too visited Kejriwal's residence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday arrived at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence to meet his family before meeting the latter at the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office.

Along with Banerjee, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu too visited Kejriwal's residence.

After meeting Kejriwal's family, all four Chief Ministers will head towards Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office to meet Kejriwal, who, along with senior ministers- Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, and Gopal Rai have been camping at the Raj Niwas, the official accommodation-cum-office of the Lieutenant Governor, since June 11 evening.

Earlier, the Chief Ministers wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor Baijal seeking an appointment to meet the latter over the issues concerning Kejriwal and the Delhi government.

"We would like to make representation to you with respect to issues concerning Delhi Chief Minister," the letter read.

The Delhi chief minister claimed that the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers working for Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) were "only working on important files" and "not responding to Ministers' calls and messages, and not attending meetings".

Therefore, Kejriwal and the aforementioned ministers asked Baijal to direct the IAS officers to end their strike and take action against officers who have allegedly struck work for four months.

Kejriwal has also actively taken to his Twitter account to advocate his perspectives and views on the issue.

