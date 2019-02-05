Mamata Banerjee vs CBI: Centre asks Bengal government to take action against Kolkata Police chief

national

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu also met Mamata Banerjee at the stage where she has been sitting on 'Save the Constitution' dharna since February 3 over CBI issue.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her sit-in protest against the Centre over CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police commissioner in connection with chit fund scams, in Kolkata. Photo/PTI

The Centre asked the West Bengal government to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar for indiscipline and violation of service rules. The Union Home Ministry, which is the cadre controlling authority of the Indian Police Service officers in the country, has asked the West Bengal Chief Secretary to initiate the process.

The Home Ministry said that according to the information which they received, Kumar sat in a dharna along with some police officers with Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee which is prima facie in contravention of the extant provisions of the All India Services (Conduct) rules, 1968 and All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in Purulia, "Nothing can be more shameful for a democracy than a Chief Minister sitting on a dharna."

The central agency had accused Rajeev Kumar of "non-cooperation" in its investigation in the Saradha chit funds case and alleged that he “destroyed, destructed and tampered with the material primary evidence” while handing over the same to the agency.

