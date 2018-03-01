Mamata Banerjee wishes ex-CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya on his birthday

Keeping aside political differences, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday greeted former Chief Minister and veteran Left leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharya on his 74th birthday

Keeping aside political differences, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday greeted former Chief Minister and veteran Left leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharya on his 74th birthday.



"Birthday greetings to Buddhadeb Bhattacharya...," Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, tweeted.



A few months ago, Banerjee had gone to meet Bhattacharya during his illness and wished him a speedy recovery.



Bhattacharya, born in 1944, served as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for 11 years, from 2000, before losing to the former Chief Secretary of his own government in the 2011 assembly elections.





Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates