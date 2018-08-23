Mamata Banerjee wishes people on Eid ul-Adha

national

Eid ul-Adha marks the prophet's sacrifice of a lamb after God spared his son Prophet Ismail

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha and hoped that the festival of sacrifice would deepen the spirit of sharing and brotherhood.

"On the occasion of Id-ul-Zuha, let us commit ourselves to the spirit of sharing and brotherhood. My best wishes to all," Banerjee tweeted. The festival was celebrated with religious fervour across the state with Muslims thronging idgahs and mosques for congregational prayers and to commemorate the sacrifice Prophet Ibrahim made for God which showed his faith and devotion.

Eid ul-Adha marks the prophet's sacrifice of a lamb after God spared his son Prophet Ismail. The biggest congregation in the state was held at the Red Road or Indira Gandhi Sarani in the city where thousands of people gathered for Eid prayer. Nakhoda and Tipu Sultan Mosques in the city also recorded huge gatherings on the occasion.

Similar gatherings were reported from districts and major towns in the state. Dressed in their best, Muslims came out early in the morning to offer special prayers at mosques. After the prayers, they hugged and greeted each other before setting off for the ceremonial sacrifice of animals.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever