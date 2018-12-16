Mamata salutes soldiers of 1971 Indo-Pak War

national

Vijay Diwas (Victory Day) is celebrated every year on December 16 in India to mark the anniversary of victory of Indian forces over Pakistan in Indo-Pakistani War of 1971

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday remembered the soldiers of the Indian Army who fought during the 1971 war against Pakistan. "On #VijayDiwas I salute the brave soldiers of the Indian Army who fought valiantly in the 1971 war and defeated the Pakistan Army. Jai Hind," she tweeted.

On 16 December 1971, nearly 93,000 Pakistani soldiers had raised white flags and surrendered to the Indian Army. The victory followed the creation of Bangladesh (then East Pakistan).

