Mamata: Wanted to give Modi 'tight slap of democracy' after he called TMC tolabaaz

national

Continuing her tirade against Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), she accused them of carrying "gada" (mace) to break the head of the people and "talwar" (sword) to cut their throat

Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying and said when attacked her party of being a "tolabaaz" (toll collector), she wanted to give him a "tight slap of democracy."

Addressing an election rally, she launched a scathing attack on PM Modi and said: "Money does not matter to me. That is why when Narendra Modi came to Bengal and accused my party of being Tolabaaz (toll collector), I wanted to give him a tight slap of democracy. Seeing this kind of lying PM, children will learn the wrong things and the country will face a downfall."

Continuing her tirade against Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), she accused them of carrying "gada" (mace) to break the head of the people and "talwar" (sword) to cut their throat. "Now they have lacs and crores of rupees. They move with money boxes, gada in one hand and talwar in another. This is their politics with no ideology," she said.

West Bengal has a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats of which polling for 17 seats is yet to be held in the sixth and seventh phases of the Lok Sabha elections on May 12 and 19.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates