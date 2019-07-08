MAMC doctors on indefinite strike after doctor attacked by patient's relative

national

An indefinite strike was called on by the doctors at Malauna Azad Medical College after a doctor was assaulted by a patient's attendants

Doctors at Malauna Azad Medical College (MAMC) went on an indefinite strike on Monday after a duty doctor in the emergency ward was assaulted by a patient's attendants.

The incident took place at Lok Nayak Hospital where a duty doctor posted at the emergency ward was physically assaulted by a patient's attendants.

MAMC's associated hospitals such as Lok Nayak, GB Pant, Sushruta Trauma Centre, Guru Nayak Eye Centre have shut down medical services including routine OPD and emergency care.

Following the ongoing strike, thousands of patients will face problems in getting medical treatment.

Dr Saikat Jena, RDA President, Lok Nayak Hospital told ANI, "This is the fourth incident in the past two months that doctors are beaten up. Previously, also we have demanded a safe environment at the workplace, but nothing happened. Routine healthcare service and emergency services are affected due to the ongoing strike. We are taking the matter with the administration,"

"We have done the discussion with striking doctors. We are taking action to meet their demands. Now, doctors have to see how they have to take it further," said Dr Kishore Singh, Director, Lok Nayak Hospital.

Showing solidarity support to agitating counterparts, AIIMS Resident Doctors Association (RDA) urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to intervene and address the complete breakdown of law and order here.

"We had a meeting with Secretary (Health) to discuss our demands. Delhi government has approved for deputing marshalls by today itself. CCTV cameras will be placed at various locations of the hospitals and wards. Also, at Lok Nayak Hospital, we are facing a shortage of manpower. So we have requested the government to recruit more paramedical staff. Government has assured us that manpower will be strengthened within two months," Jena said.

"As of now, our representatives are waiting for minutes of the meeting. Accordingly, we will call off the strike," said Dr Jena.