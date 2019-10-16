MAMI 2019: Alia Bhatt recently broke down on Sadak 2 sets, reason - her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt

On October 13, 2019, at the MAMI Movie Mela, filmmaker Karan Johar interviewed actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, and the trio spoke about the evolution and rise and rise of Hindi Cinema and its impact on them and the audience. Khan and Bhatt also shared the insights on their process behind becoming the characters they are asked to essay on the celluloid and who they see ably carrying the torch forward.

Bhatt also shared her experience of working with her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on Sadak 2. Talking about it, the actor said, "I think to myself, 'Have I managed to get the director-actor relationship with him or is it still that he's my father?' I don't know, I am still confused and I think by the end of the film I will realise what was our director-actor relationship. He is an absolute delight to work with. It is unbelievable how clear he is. His energy transcends all of us. He could be having high fever but he just doesn't stop. He is so generous with actors."

And then, she made a revelation nobody expected was coming, "He doesn't sit behind the monitor. He's just behind the camera, near the actors. I was doing an emotional scene and I didn't plan to cry but I just started crying. He started crying while I was and I felt him cry and I broke out of the moment for a second and was like 'That's my Dad crying, I can't see him cry' and I started crying even more!"

Sadak 2 is all set to release on July 10, 2020, and the plot revolves around Bhatt's character teaming up with her father, Sanjay Dutt, and exposing a fake godman, played by Makarand Deshpande. The sequel also stars Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Gulshan Grover in crucial roles. Mahesh Bhatt returns to direction after a gap of 21 years, and we are eager to see whether he's able to make a film relevant to today's times or not. Apart from this drama, Alia will also be seen in Brahmastra, RRR, Takht and Gangubai next year.

