Mammootty-starrer Mamangam collects Rs. 23.7 crore worldwide

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Mammootty starrer Mamangam released yesterday, 12th December 2019, and it has garnered praises from across the globe. The historical drama has made a record-breaking opening at the box-office and has become an all-time highest opening collection in the history of the Malayalam industry. Set in the 17th century, the story is about the chavers, or suicide squad warriors, who were determined to challenge the Zamorin who'd caused dishonour to their land, Valluvanad. The wonder boy Achuthan essays the role of a 12 year chaver who has received lot of love for his performance.

Mamangam has managed to collect Rs 23.7 crore at the worldwide box office on day 1, which has beaten the record set by Mohanlal starrer Odiyan.

The magnum opus Mamangam starring Padmabhushan Mammootty has raked in Rs 12.6 lakh from Kochi alone.

Audiences have gone gaga over Mammootty's performance in the film. Wonder boy Achuthan is the surprise factor as he outshines his character and performs to the tee. Direction, Cinematography and action sequences have also received lot of love from fans.

Mamangam had the biggest release in the history of Malayalam cinema, with over 400 screens in Kerala and about 2,000 screens all over the world.

Scripted by Sajeev Pillai and penned by actor-writer Shankar Ramakrishnan, the movie also stars Unni Mukundan and Master Achuthan in pivotal roles as well as features Prachi Tehlan, Anu Sithara, and Kaniha appear as the female leads.

With such a strong collection on day 1, we are sure the film has set the box office on fire.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates