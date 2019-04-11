Mamta Kulkarni wants her name removed from FIR in 2016 multi-crore drug haul case

crime

Mamta Kulkarni in a petition to Bombay High Court via her lawyer claims she is innocent saying there is no evidence available in the charge sheet against the petitioner that corresponds to the role she played in the drug-haul case

Mamta Kulkarni, a renowned Bollywood actress of the 90s, has filed a petition in Bombay High Court to withdraw her name from the FIR that was registered back in 2016 in an Rs 2,000-crore drug racket case. Kulkarni is listed as one of the key accused in the drug haul unearthed by the Thane police three years ago.

The actress has pleaded that she is 'innocent' in the petition filed through her lawyer Madhav Thorat. The petition states that Mamta Kulkarni cannot be named in the FIR just because of her links to alleged drug-lord Vicky Goswami. Mamta Kulkarni is married to Vicky Goswami, the main accused in the multi-crore drug-racket case.

"There is no evidence of any nature present and/or made available against her (Mamta Kulkarni), in connection to the role of planning a conspiracy," reads the petition.

She further states that, in fact, as per the documents attached to the charge-sheet, one can see that the police authorities have written to the United States Department stating therein that the aforesaid crime is registered at the police station against the accused Vicky Goswami for offences punishable under section 8(c), 9(a), 22, 23, 24, 25(a) , 27(a) , 28 & 29 of the N.D.P.S. Act, 1985, as he is the mastermind behind the crime in question. The Police Authorities have not mentioned the present petitioner (Kulkarni) as a conspirator in the case," Mamta Kulkarni's petition reads.

"As per the charge sheet document of the Grand Jury, the charges framed by the United States District Court highlights as to how the other accused (Vicky) in the present crime has played an active role as a mastermind of the International Drug Cartel. However, nowhere, in the report, have the American authorities mentioned her (Kulkarni) presence or role in the crime related to the supply of drugs. Similarly, the respondent in the charge-sheet also provides evidence against the present petitioner in correspondence to her allegation. Therefore, merely on the grounds that the petitioner shares a cordial relationship with co-accused Vicky Goswami, she cannot be listed as an accused in the case," the petition reads.

"She is absolutely innocent and there is no evidence available in the charge sheet against the petitioner that corresponds the role she played in the case. It is necessary to mention at this stage that no progress has been made whatsoever in the case of the petitioner apart from alleging her presence for the meeting in January 2016 in Kenya," the petition reads.

However, investigators believe that Mamta Kulkarni was actively involved with the drug cartel. The drug racket came to light when the Thane police seized around 18.5 tonnes of ephedrine worth approximately Rs. 2,000 crore after they conducted a raid at the premises of Avon Lifesciences Ltd in Maharashtra’s Solapur district in April 2016.



According to the police, the ephedrine - a controlled drug – was being transported from Solapur's unit of Avon Lifesciences and sent overseas after processing.

