Man rapes, impregnates 13-year-old girl, held

Vadodara: A 30-year-old man was arrested for raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl in a village in Vadodara in Gujarat. The incident came into light after the girl delivered a baby last week, Indian Express reported.

According to the police, the girl’s parents did not know about the incident until she delivered the baby. She was complaining of severe pain in her stomach after which her parents took her to a hospital. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to another hospital. The girl and the baby are said to be stable at present.

When the girl underwent a medical examination, she was found to be sexually assaulted. The incident happened when her parents were at work. The man had threatened her with dire consequences thus the girl did not tell anyone about the incident. Based on her statements to the police, the man has been charged with punishments for rape and criminal intimidation under IPC sections 376 (2) and 506 (2) respectively and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

A police official said that the girl was not stable even after the delivery. She was counseled once her condition improved and she told them about the incident. He also said that the accused has also undergone medical examination.

