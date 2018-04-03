Man abducted in Jammu and Kashmir

According to the sources, Farooq's son Muzzafar Ahmed Parrey was killed by militants last year

Srinagar: Militants have abducted a man and seriously injured three other persons in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said on Monday.

"At 10.10 p.m., on Monday, four militants believed to be affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) barged into Farooq Ahmed Parrey's house in Hajin area and started firing indiscriminately," police sources said.

"The militants injured Farooq's wife, daughter and brother with knives and abducted his son-in-law. Efforts are on to locate him," the sources added.

The injured have been shifted to Srinagar.

According to the sources, Farooq's son Muzzafar Ahmed Parrey was killed by militants last year.

