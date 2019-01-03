Man accused in 2013 murder case held from Kolkata

crime

On December 27, the police received information that Singh, wanted in a murder case, was working as a tailor in a garments factory in Kolkata. A police team was sent to Kolkata and the accused was arrested on Tuesday

Representational picture

A man, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, was arrested from Kolkata for allegedly killing a person here in 2013, police said on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Bhagwan Singh alias Bhagwan Rai, a native of Saran district in Bihar, they added. On December 27, the police received information that Singh, wanted in a murder case, was working as a tailor in a garments factory in Kolkata. A police team was sent to Kolkata and the accused was arrested on Tuesday.

During interrogation, Singh admitted that he was involved in the killing of one Inderjeet, along with two others -- Rakesh and Geeta -- in 2013 at the Om Vihar area of Bindapur, Delhi, Rajiv Ranjan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said. He added that while working as a tailor in a garments factory in Delhi, the accused had developed feelings for Geeta who also used to work there. Geeta told him she was in an illicit relationship with one Inderjeet, the latter was exploiting her sexually and she wanted to get rid of him, the officer said. Subsequently, Singh, Geeta and her brother Rakesh conspired to kill Inderjeet, he added.

According to the plan, Geeta called Inderjeet to her house in Om Vihar and intoxicated her with drugs, the officer said, adding that after Inderjeet fell unconscious, they strangled him to death, put the body in a suitcase and dumped it in the Nawada area. Subsequently, Singh fled Delhi and reached his native place. Later, he fled Bihar and started working as a conductor of a truck, the officer said. In November 2013, he got married and had been absconding since then, the police said, adding that Geeta and Rakesh were already arrested.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever