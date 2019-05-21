Man, accused of chain snatching, motorbike thefts, held

crime

The accused identified as Ramesh Hari Singh (21), resident of Borivili, was arrested on Monday by the police

Thane: The city police has arrested a man from Kasarwadavali area for alleged involvement in cases of motorbike thefts and chain snatching. The accused identified as Ramesh Hari Singh (21), resident of Borivili, was arrested on Monday by the police. Ramesh Hari Singh's accomplice was arrested earlier but the accused gave them the slip, said senior inspector Kishore Khairnar.

A police patrolling team spotted two men on the night of May 14, 2019, moving around in a suspicious manner in Vijay Nagri locality. When the police accosted them, Ramesh Hari Sing fled while the other, Gafirld Anthony Menezes (44), was arrested. Menezes, a resident of Mira Road, allegedly revealed during interrogation that he and Singh were involved in several cases of chain snatching and motorbike theft. His questioning led to Singh's arrest on Monday.

Two cases of theft of two-wheelers -- one from Navghar in Mulund and another from Kasarwadavali -- and as many cases of chain snatching registered with Kasarwadavali police station have been detected with the arrest of the duo, the inspector added.

Recent chain snatching cases

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested two alleged chain snatchers and seized gold ornaments worth Rs 12.92 lakh. Of the two, Mohammad Saif had come to Mumbai to become an actor, but turned into a criminal after failing to get a foothold in the film industry. The GRP, which had received complaints of 16 chain-snatching incidents, were working on the cases for the past two months, said DCP, Central Railways, M M Makandar. They were able to zero in on Saif on Sunday and arrested him from Dharavi.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for a series of chain-snatchings in local trains. He told cops he needed the money to splurge on his gay partners. The police said the accused used to dress up like a corporate employee and steal gold chains of fellow commuters. Andheri RPF officers said, on December 19, while on crime prevention duty, constables Anirudh Giri, Ankit Kumar and Anil Naikwade spotted him around 7.30 pm at platform number 3 acting in a suspicious manner. They remembered seeing him in CCTV footage of November 29 while snatching the chain of a commuter.

