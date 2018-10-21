Man accused of plotting to kill elderly couple arrested

crime

He was also part of the plan to eliminate an eyewitness in a murder case against one of the co-conspirators, they said

A man carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head and wanted for his alleged involvement in a plot to rob and kill an elderly couple was arrested, police said Sunday.

The accused, Paramjit Singh, was arrested Saturday. He was also part of the plan to eliminate an eyewitness in a murder case against one of the co-conspirators, they said.

Two of his co-conspirators -- Ombir and Jagdish -- were arrested in June this year from Delhi Cantt area, while conspiring to kill the two senior senior citizens, police said.

Paramjit, who was arrested from his sister's house in Jhajhar district of Haryana, had been absconding since the arrest of the other two.

A loaded sophisticated pistol and three bullets were recovered from him, police said, adding that similar weapons and live cartridges had been recovered from the other two.

The fourth member of the plot was Pawan who is presently lodged in Rohini jail in a murder case, police said.

Paramjit met Pawan and Ombir when he was lodged in Rohini jail in some other case and while they were in prison, they allegedly hatched their plan, police said.

Before his arrest, Pawan had worked as a driver for five years in Central Delhi and had come to know about an elderly couple, who were financially well off as they owned pharmaceutical companies and factories and were residing alone in a bungalow near his place of work.

When Ombir came out on parole, he recruited Pawan's brother-in-law, Jagdish, who was working as a driver in the same area where the elderly couple was residing. Paramjit was released from prison in 2017.

Police said they had received information regarding the plot and before the criminals could execute their plan of robbing and killing the elderly couple and the eyewitness, its Special Cell apprehended Ombir and Jagdish.

Later they were tipped off that Paramjit was hiding at his sister's place in Haryana and a trap was laid for him, police said.

