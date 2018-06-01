Man accused of rape arrested for killing victim's relative for not compromising

Police said while they have arrested Parvinder (23) alias Parveen and Vikas alias Vicky (20), a juvenile has been apprehended

A 23-year-old man accused of raping a minor girl was nabbed along with his two associates for allegedly kidnapping and killing a relative of the victim as he refused to compromise on the sexual assault case, the police said on Thursday.

Police said while they have arrested Parvinder (23) alias Parveen and Vikas alias Vicky (20), a juvenile has been apprehended. Parvinder is an accused in the rape and kidnapping case of a minor, who was a relative of the tyre-shop owner, Sonu, who was kidnapped and killed, they added. The accused was forcing Sonu to reach a compromise but he was not ready to budge.

On May 29, the police were informed by Sonu's brother that he had been kidnapped. His younger brother told police that Sonu had left for his shop in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur from Faridabad.

His brother later received a call from an autorickshaw driver that some people who came in a four-wheeler intercepted Sonu's car and abducted him. They also took Sonu's car along with them, the police said.

During investigation, a number of persons were examined and CCTV footage of the area was also analysed. It was found that Parvinder might be behind the abduction of Sonu. A kidnapping-cum-rape case was registered against Parvinder at Badarpur police station on the complaint of Sonu's female relative, who is a minor, police said.

Parvinder was pressuring Sonu to get that case compromised. The police team raided Parvinder's house at Neemka village in Faridabad and he was brought for questioning.

During interrogation, he broke down and confessed to abducting Sonu, said Chinmoy Biswal, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast). He told the police that along with his associates, he had killed Sonu and dumped his body near Aligarh, said the officer.

A police team was sent to Tappal, Aligarh and with the help of local police, Sonu's body was recovered from Kishanpur-Peepli road, Aligarh. There were gunshot wounds on his body.

After Parvinder's arrest, his associates Vicky was arrested and a 17-year-old boy was apprehended. The Santro car of deceased was found in a burnt condition on the bank of a river near Rasulpur village, Palwal, Haryana. A country-made pistol used for killing Sonu was recovered from Agra Canal near Kithwari Village, Palwal, said the DCP.

During interrogation, Parvinder disclosed that he was arrested in a kidnapping and POCSO Act case in 2017 on the complaint of Sonu's relative. Parvinder was currently out on bail.

Sonu, being the elder member of the complainant's family, was helping her out in the case. Accused Parvinder was regularly pressuring and influencing Sonu to withdraw the case but Sonu denied it, the officer said. Parvinder stated that he along with his friends and some other associates, who are yet to be nabbed, decided to kill Sonu so that he could not help the complainant.

The accused conducted recce of the route Sonu used to take daily to reach his shop.

