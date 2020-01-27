Man accused of raping 5-year-old girl in Matunga arrested

The image has been used for representational purposes only

A man accused of raping a five-year-old girl in Matunga has been arrested by the police in Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

According to police, the accused person has been identified as Aatique Naushad.

The man is accused of raping and attacking a five-year-old in Matunga last week. The victim had gone missing from Matunga on Wednesday and was found injured a few hours later.

The minor girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Further investigation is underway in the matter.

