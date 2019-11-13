Man accused of slapping Sharad Pawar in 2011, arrested by Delhi Police

Delhi Police arrested a Proclaimed Offender, who had slapped Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar here in the year 2011. The man was involved in two cases of assault.

New Delhi District Police has arrested Arvinder Singh, also known as Harvinder Singh. The 36-year-old was involved in two cases of assault registered under Sections 323, 353, 506, and 309 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Connaught Place Police Station and under Sections 186, 353 and 506 of IPC at Police Station Parliament Street and was declared Proclaimed Offender in both the cases.

The accused was evading his arrest for long, read a statement from police. The first case was registered on November 24, 2011, at Connaught Place Police Station here for assault on Sharad Pawar, the then Minister of Agriculture, Government of India at NDMC Convention Hall, Connaught Place, New Delhi.

Arvinder Singh was arrested in the said case and was facing trial. However, he disappeared during the course of trial and was declared Proclaimed Offender by the Court of Pargati, Ld MM, Patiala House Courts, New Delhi on March 29, 2014.

Another case was registered at Parliament Street Police Station against Singh for assaulting a Police Constable on duty at Jantar Mantar. He disappeared during the course of trial and was declared Proclaimed Offender by the Court of Preeti Parewa, Ld. MM, Patiala House Courts, New Delhi on April 20, 2019.

According to the police, a dedicated team of officers from Mandir Marg Police Station comprising of Sub-Inspector Jai Singh and Head Constable Kuldeep Singh under the supervision of Akhileshwar Swaroop Yadav, ACP Connaught Place and Inspector Vikramjit Singh SHO, Mandir Marg arrested the Proclaimed Offender.

Several visits were made to trace the accused at his native address but he quietly shifted to some unknown place. On November 11, the team received credible information regarding the new address of the Proclaimed Offender. The police team reached the place of information, cornered and nabbed him.

After due verification, the proclaimed offender was arrested under the related sections of Law.

