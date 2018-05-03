Man allegedly kills 21-year-old pregnant wife in a fit of anger in Nashik

The man allegedly slit the throat of his wife, who was three months pregnant, with a kitchen knife





A man allegedly killed his 21-year-old pregnant wife in Pandit Nagar locality in Nashik on Thursday afternoon, police said. Sariputra Shinde (25) allegedly slit the throat of his wife Ramaa Shinde, who was three months pregnant, with a kitchen knife following a quarrel over a trivial matter, said an official from the Ambad police station.



Sariputra, who hails from Nikhade in Parbhani district and was working as a construction labourer absconded after the incident and the police had launched a manhunt for him, the official said. PTI HVJ

