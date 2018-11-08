Man allegedly kills wife, son with an axe

crime

A man allegedly hacked to death his wife and son after an altercation in Gargpur village, police said Thursday. Rohit attacked his wife Neelam (23) and two-year-old son with an axe, ASP (rural) L B Kumar Pal said.

Both of them were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to injuries. Police have recovered the axe and launched a hunt for the absconding accused.

In another similar case, a 60-year-old woman was allegedly killed by unidentified people in Mira Road, the police said on Tuesday. The woman, identified as Rita Ronnie Rodrigues, was found lying dead with multiple stab wounds in her flat in Mira Road area on Monday evening, the Thane rural police spokesperson Yuvraj Kalkutage said.

She lived alone and used to take tuitions in the house, he said. The body was sent for a post-mortem and a case has been registered against the unidentified culprits under IPC section 302 (murder), he said, adding that a probe was on into the incident.

