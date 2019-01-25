Ex-lover allegedly posts explicit video of girl undressing on porn website; arrested

crime

The victim was unaware of her videos on the porn site after her friend informed her, she confronted her ex-lover to which he refused. Later he was arrested and charged for the crime

Representational image

A 22-year-old electrical engineer was arrested for allegedly posting an explicit video of his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend, where she is undressing while talking to him, on a porn website. According to Powai police, a case was registered against him under sections of IPC and relevant sections of the IT Act in the second week of January when the girl approached us.

An officer said "The girl was unaware that her ex-lover had recorded all her undressing videos and conversations with him and uploaded it on porn websites. It was after they broke up recently that one of her friends saw those videos on a popular porn website and informed her about it, following to which the victim saw the video and confronted her ex-lover. He refused the allegations of uploading any of her videos online."

"After an FIR was registered, we began with an inquiry. On Wednesday night, the accused was arrested from his Powai residence. We are also inquiring if there was anyone else involved. The porn site has been blocked with the help of the cyber police. The accused was produced in court for further remand on Thursday," he added.

