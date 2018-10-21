Man allegedly stabbed wife to death after altercation between them

crime

A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death on Sunday after an altercation between them in Bhaluani village in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, police said.

The incident took place in the morning when Izharul had an altercation with his wife Salma Khatoon (30), they said.

As the accused attempted to flee the spot after the incident, the villagers caught him and handed over to the police.

A case was registered in this connection and the body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

In another incident, a 23-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death, suspecting her of cheating on him, in front of their two-year-old daughter, police said Sunday. The accused, Kamil walked into the Kamla Market police station here in the early hours of Sunday and confessed to the murder, they said. He told the police that the body was lying inside their second floor flat in Kamla Market area.

Police found Reshma's (22) body which had already turned blue, a senior police officer said, adding that the murder might have taken place on Friday. "It was learnt he had killed her on Friday and kept sitting with the body on Saturday as he was in a state of confusion on whether to dump it somewhere or confess to his crime," he said.

