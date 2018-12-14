Man allegedly strangulates sister for marrying cousin

crime

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangulating his sister as she had reportedly married a cousin against the wishes of her family, Nashik police said Friday.

A police official Friday said only after the probe is over would it be known whether it was a case of honour killing. Roshan Sonawane, a resident of Dahiwad village in Devala taluka in the district, choked his sister Priyanka (19) with a saree on December 7 as she had secretly married her

cousin Amol Aher (24) a month ago, a police official said.

"Once Priyanka's marriage to her cousin got revealed to her family, they opposed it. When the victim's parents went out of town, Roshan strangulated her. He then informed Umarane police that Priyanka had committed suicide," said Suresh Sapakale of Devala police station.

Even as the family was making arrangements for the funeral, a team from Umarane police arrived and took the body for post-mortem to Nashik Civic Hospital which revealed that the cause of death was suffocation, he said.

"Roshan was arrested on Thursday and Kalwan court has remanded him in police custody till December 18. Only after the probe is over can we say if it is a case of honour killing," Sapakale told reporters Friday.

