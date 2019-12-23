Man announces Rs 1 lakh reward after imported dog goes missing

This image has been used for representational purposes only. (Photo: AFP)

A Bengaluru-based dog breeder announced Rs 1 lakh reward after his three-year-old Alaskan Malamute reportedly went missing from a house in Srinagar, south Bengaluru, a few weeks ago.

Satish C, a resident of Banashankari, lodged a complaint at Hanumanthanagar police station, a Times of India report read.

It said the dog, which was imported from China, had been given to a woman named Sowmya following an agreement that every time, it gave birth, she could keep one puppy and give the others to Satish.

Satish said that the female dog was given to the woman. Each of its puppies cost over Rs 2 lakh. He said that he suspected the dog has been stolen.

The report also said that the Alaskan malamute, which is similar to the Siberian husky, has not reached any fellow dog breeder yet.

