Man arrested 37 years after he stole motorcycle

Thirty-seven years after he committed a crime, Raghunath Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, wanted in connection with a case of motorcycle loot in 1983, was finally arrested on Thursday.

He carried a reward of Rs 20,000 on his head.

Two fraudsters held for posing as Customs officers to dupe people

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said that three persons were booked in the loot of a motorcycle from a bank manager in Managadhi in 1983.

Two of them had earlier been arrested and remanded to judicial custody and the motorcycle was recovered from their possession.

The third accused Raghunath Singh, however, was absconding.

A source close to the other two accused, reportedly informed the police about the presence of Singh in Mathura on Thursday after which he was arrested.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever