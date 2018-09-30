Man arrested for abducting employer's three-year-old son

crime

The police, however, rescued the boy within four hours and arrested the accused in the evening, said Gopal Singh Kanawat, additional superintendent of police, Kota rural

Representational picture

A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping the three-year-old son of his employer, whom he suspected of having an illicit relationship with his wife and hiding her in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said. However, during investigation, it was found that the woman had actually died 10 days ago.

But the accused, who separated with his wife one year ago, was not ready to believe it as he did not attend the last rites, a police officer said. Vinod Berwa, a labourer at a roadside mechanic shop in Kaithun town, abducted the minor on Saturday noon.

The police, however, rescued the boy within four hours and arrested the accused in the evening, said Gopal Singh Kanawat, additional superintendent of police, Kota rural. Berwa revealed that he suspected an illicit relationship between his wife and his employer, whom he believed had hidden his wife somewhere, said SHO Manoj Sikerwal.

The fact is that the Berwa's wife had fallen ill and died 10 days ago during treatment at a Kota hospital. Her last rites were performed by her parents, but Berwa was not ready to believe her death as he did not attend the funeral, the SHO said. The accused was booked under Section 363 and 365 of the IPC, police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever