Man arrested for allegedly killing step-father in Dwarka

During the interrogation, the accused told the police that he suspected that his step-father had bad intentions towards his 15-year-old sister, the officer said

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man was arrested by the police after he allegedly killed his step-father following a quarrel with him in Dwarka, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon. According to the police, the accused identified Yogender killed his step-father Devender, as he suspected that his step-father had bad intentions towards his younger sister.

The accused's mother had started living with the deceased a year after her husband passed away in 2011. The woman also has a seven-year-old son from her marriage with Devender, a senior police officer said. "A quarrel broke out between Yogender and his step-father Devender over some issue. When the argument turned ugly, he took out a knife and attacked his step-father," the officer said. After killing his step-father, the accused called the police and confessed that he had killed his step-father. The police thereafter took Yogender into custody.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, the officer said. A case has been registered against the accused and he has been arrested, the officer added. During the interrogation, the accused told the police that he suspected that his step-father had bad intentions towards his 15-year-old sister, the officer said. The deceased is a permanent resident of Aligarh and was staying at Najafgarh, police said. Further investigation is underway.

In another incident, A 25-year-old man killed a 55-year-old after finding him with his mother at home in Mulund, the police said. The police arrested Ravi Ghate under section 302 (murder) of the IPC. The incident took place when Ghate returned home and found his mother with Devendra Singh. Police said, enraged, Ghate started kicking and beating Singh, who died after being assaulted for nearly 15 minutes. The police were informed about Singh's death by Ghate's mother.

