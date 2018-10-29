Search

Man arrested for allegedly raping daughter in Jammu and Kashmir

Oct 29, 2018, 18:55 IST | IANS

Abdul Majid Bhat was arrested after his son Imtiyaz Ahmad lodged a complaint, a police spokesman said

Representational Image

Police Monday arrested a man for allegedly raping his daughter in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. Abdul Majid Bhat was arrested after his son Imtiyaz Ahmad lodged a complaint, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said the statement of the victim and other witnesses was recorded and the girl was sent for a medical examination which prima facie confirmed rape.

Although police did not divulge the age of the victim, the spokesman said the girl was not a minor.

