Man arrested for attempting to attack wife in Hyderabad

After receiving information from locals the police immediately reached the spot and apprehended him and seized sickle he was carrying

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police arrested a man named Sai Kumar on Saturday for allegedly trying to attack his estranged wife with a sickle. The couple who was married 2-years ago were living separately due to personal issues. However, the accused on Saturday visited his wife's place in an inebriated

condition.

Sharing details of the incident Rajender Nagar police officials said, "The couple is staying separately since last one year. On Saturday while his wife was at her residence, the accused came to her residence in inebriated condition carrying a sickle and started creating ruckus at her residence." After receiving information from locals, the police immediately reached the spot and arrested him and seized sickle he was carrying. A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered against the accused and further probe is ongoing.

In another incident, Thane Police on arrested a 25-year-old man from Bhiwandi for allegedly killing his 22-year-old wife over suspicion of her fidelity. Police said that the accused had allegedly stabbed his wife during an altercation at their house. The accused identified as Sabealam Abdul Gafar Ansari killed his wife Nazia and attacked the mother of the deceased when she went to check on her. Immediately, neighbours took Nazia a hospital, where she was declared dead. She had sustained nearly six grievous injuries in the attack. Meanwhile, neighbours of Ansari overpowered him and handed him over to police. Police said that a case of murder has been registered.

