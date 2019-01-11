Man arrested for beating daughter, son to death

Jan 11, 2019, 17:20 IST | PTI

His wife was not at home at the time of the incident and had gone to her parent's house

Man arrested for beating daughter, son to death
Representational Image

A man was arrested for allegedly beating his two children to death in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday when Ramesh Vadhera, 30, started beating the children mercilessly, SHO, Ogana police station, Shiv Singh said.

Five-year-old girl Kushba and three-year-old boy Raju were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Jhadol block of the district where they were declared as brought dead, he said.

His wife was not at home at the time of the incident and had gone to her parent's house. The children were staying at their uncle's house but Vadhera brought them home before killing them, Singh added.

"Vadhera was arrested for the murder of his daughter and son. He is an alcoholic and remained intoxicated most of the time. He had frequent tiffs with his wife over this," the SHO said.

A case has been registered after a complaint was filed by Vadhera's father, he added. Vadhera was produced before a court on Friday, Singh said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

Crime Newsnational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Shocking! Man brutally attacks his daughter, son-in-law with a sickle

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK