Man arrested for blackmailing sister-in-law with nude pictures

The accused was booked under different sections of IPC and relevant provisions of Information Technology Act, 2000, the officer said

Kendrapara (Odisha): A 29-year-old man was arrested Saturday on the charge of blackmailing his sister-in-law after he threatened to upload her nude pictures on social media platform in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said.

Seeking sexual favour, the accused Litu Mallick of Raghudeipur village blackmailed the woman, aged around 25 years, threatening to make public her nude pictures, they said.

The accused threatened the woman, his wife's younger sister, that if she does not give in to his amorous advances, he will upload her photos on social media after which she lodged a complaint on March 7, said Inspector of Derabish Police Station, Umakant Nayak.

The accused has been arrested on the basis of the woman's complaint. During interrogation by the police, Mallick has confessed to the crime, he said. The accused was booked under different sections of IPC and relevant provisions of Information Technology Act, 2000, the officer said.

