Man arrested for cheating people online in New Delhi

New Delhi: A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating persons online after taking their bank account details on the pretext of resolving their issues, police said Friday. The accused has been identified as Daud Ansari, a resident of Deoghar district in Jharkhand, they said.

On November 15 last year, police received a complaint from a woman who stated that she called a customer care number of a shopping website as she was facing problem in the payment process. When the woman called the number, the accused received the call and pretended to be from the customer care department of the shopping website, a senior police officer said. He then asked her bank account details and a total six unauthorised UPI transactions of Rs 85,896 were made, the officer said.

During investigation, police received the details of her account from the bank. However, it was revealed that the cheated amount was transferred into different virtual wallets and accounts. The accused withdrew the cheated amount from different banks in Jharkhand. Later, police found numerous Google plus accounts through which fake customer care numbers were being published using the name of different companies banks, shopping websites, virtual wallets, he said.

While police were analysing the mobile numbers connected to those alleged bank accounts, they found the common addresses and locations between the real beneficiaries of the cheated amount and the creator of the alleged Google plus accounts. The accused was arrested and one mobile phone, two debit cards, four passbooks and cheque books were recovered from his possession, the officer said.

