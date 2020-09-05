Man arrested for duping divorcees on pretext of marriage

A Delhi resident has been arrested for allegedly duping several divorced women on the pretext of marrying them, the police said on Saturday.

The cheat has been identified as Vishal alias Mohit Tokas, a resident of Delhi's Munirka.

During interrogation, Vishal revealed that he used to lure divorced women on the pretext of marriage. He would then convince them to transfer money to his account on the false pretext of sending them expensive gifts. He also disclosed that as soon as the money was transferred in these accounts, he used to withdraw or transfer the same within hours.

"Four such bank accounts of Vishal have been frozen in which about Rs 4.5 lakh of the cheated money was still remaining to be withdrawn," said Atul Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Delhi.

The matter came to light when a woman filed a complaint at the Kotla Mubarakpur police station in South Delhi. In the complaint, she said she came across a matrimonial site, "DIVORCE MATRIMONY", where she came in touch with Vishal, who introduced himself as a British citizen.

He later sent his details to her and promised to marry her. The woman in her complaint said the man then convinced her that he required some money and after getting the amount he will marry her. He contacted the woman only through WhatsApp calling and chats. Believing him, the woman transferred Rs 1,21,900 through the bank and online mode of transactions. After getting the money, the man stopped taking her calls and chats.

The police then registered a case of cheating against the accused. An investigation was initiated and the accused Vishal alias Mohit was arrested. The investigation revealed his involvement in other similar cases. The police are now probing how many more women he has duped with the same modus operandi.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever