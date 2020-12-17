Man arrested for duping many with promise of jobs at AIIMS

A man who duped many people on the pretext of providing jobs in AIIMS and also facilitating services at the hospital has been arrested from south Delhi's Pul Pehlad Pur area, police said on Wednesday.

On December 13, a complainant filed a report at the Hauz Khas police station that in October, he met with Rahul at AIIMS Hospital who offered him a job there. On the pretext of securing a job for him at AIIMS as a security guard, Rahul tricked the complainant into handing over his mobile phone and Rs 4,500 cash. But he neither got the job nor his mobile phone and cash were returned by the accused.

A case of cheating was subsequently registered.

"Through surveillance and technical analysis, the location of accused was zeroed down. Accordingly, a raid was conducted and accused Abdul Karim alias Rahul Thakur was arrested from Mittal Colony, Pehlad Pur. Upon his instance, cheated case property i.e. a mobile phone of the victim was recovered. Apart from this, a fake ID card of AIIMS hospital, other documents, 14 mobile phones and 2 laptops have been recovered and 13 cases of various police stations have been worked out," DCP, South Delhi, Atul Thakur said.

