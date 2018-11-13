Man arrested for illegal possession of country-made pistol

crime

A 34-year-old man was arrested from southwest Delhi's Mohammadpur Village for illegal possession of country made pistol, police said Monday.

The accused was identified as Bharat Prasad, a resident of Mohammadpur Village. During patrolling, police apprehended Prasad, who disclosed during interrogation that he had purchased a country-made pistol from an unknown person in Meerut for committing crime, police said.

One country-made pistol, two lives cartridge, one scooter and three motorcycles were recovered from his possession, they added.

