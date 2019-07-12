Man arrested for impersonating as official of Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi

crime

The accused tried to impersonate as a PMO official and allegedly threatened the salesmen seeking favors

Representational Picture

On Friday, the Delhi police arrested a man, who was impersonating as an official of Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The suspect visited the Khadi showroom located in Connaught Place, Delhi on Thursday. He tried to impersonate as a PMO official and allegedly threatened the salesmen seeking favors.

Later, the manager of the showroom filed a police complaint against the suspect following which he was taken into police custody today morning. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In a similar incident, Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade and his wife Deepti Talpade was hit by an impersonation fraud a few days ago. Sources close to the couple tell us that an unknown person has been impersonating as Shreyas's wife Deepti Talpade and claiming to be Amazon's Casting Head and asking people to send their profiles to her.

Deepti, who is an independent film producer in her own right, has previously worked on films like Poshter Boyz (Marathi and Hindi), Baji and Sanai Choughade. The couple found out about this through a friend of theirs, who called them to warn about it. They told them that Deepti's photo is being used as the WhatsApp profile picture of this conman or woman and she's contacting through the same WhatsApp identity.

Later, Deepti clarified that she has nothing to do with being the Casting Head at Amazon and asked people to kindly check with the authorities at Amazon before responding to this impostor.

In another incident, a man impersonating as an official of the office of Chief Secretary and duping several officers of lakhs of rupees was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

A raid was conducted by the Crime Branch at Talab Tillo area of Jammu and arrested Ashwani Bhardwaj, they said. The matter came to light after director of the Tourism Department filed a complaint against a person who claimed to be an officer of the personal section of Chief Secretary's office.

The accused asked the complainant to direct the assistant director Tourism, Leh to contact him, police said. When the assistant director called on the number, the accused asked him to deposit Rs 10,000 in his account on the plea that some of his relatives were stuck in Leh and in dire need of money, they said.

The official subsequently transferred the money. But it was later found that there was no such officer working in the office of Chief Secretary. A case was registered by the Crime Branch Jammu and the accused was arrested by a special team, police added.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates