Man arrested for killing sister's lover in Uttar Pradesh

crime

He was arrested after a brief exchange of fire in which he sustained injuries, the police said, adding that the hunt for Shiv Kumar was on. Circle Officer S M Negi said that four people including the two brothers had been booked in the case

Representational picture

Muzaffarnagar: A man was arrested here for allegedly killing his sister's lover, police said on Saturday. Manish along with his brother Shiv Kumar had shot dead Kuldeep (24) on Friday evening at Balipur village under Miranpur Police Station in the district.

He was arrested after a brief exchange of fire in which he sustained injuries, the police said, adding that the hunt for Shiv Kumar was on. Circle Officer S M Negi said that four people including the two brothers had been booked in the case.

According to police, the woman's family was opposed to her relationship with Kuldeep despite both of them belonging to the Dalit community.

After being threatened, Kuldeep had left the village last month but had returned five days ago. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the village and extra police personnel have been deployed. The woman has been provided police protection due to the threat to her life, a police officer said.

Top news stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates