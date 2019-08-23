Man arrested for killing two, including gym trainer in Jyoti Nagar

crime

Bhati had beaten Anil some time ago. To take revenge, Avnish and Anil, along with their other associates, killed Bhati on May 29 while he was coming to his house along with his two other friends from gym, Deo said

This picture has been used for representational purposes

New Delhi: A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing two persons, including a gym trainer, in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area in May, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Avnish, a resident of Meet Nagar, they said.

"Police received information that Avnish would come in the area of Mandoli to meet his friend, following which a trap was laid and Avnish was arrested on Wednesday," said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Avnish and his associate Anil had a previous enmity with Govinda Bhati, the deceased, and they wanted to maintain their dominance in the area of Meet Nagar, the DCP said. Bhati had beaten Anil some time ago. To take revenge, Avnish and Anil, along with their other associates, killed Bhati on May 29 while he was coming to his house along with his two other friends from gym, Deo said.

Bhati's friends fled from the spot. During this incident, Bhati and one passerby, who sustained gunshot injuries, succumbed to their injuries. The accused persons also attacked Bhati with sharp weapon on his face and other parts of the body to take revenge. Anil and other four accused were already arrested, while Avnish was at large, he added.

