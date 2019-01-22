Man arrested for killing woman and dumping her body on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

crime

According to police, the woman was in an extramarital affair with the man and forced him to marry her as she was unhappy in her own marriage. But he felt differently and plotted to kill her

Representational image

Another murder case surfaced where a 26-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly murdering a 47-year-old woman on January 15. The accused identified as Abrar Shaikh was in an extramarital affair with the victim. When she forced him to get married, he killed her and dumped her body in the bushes on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway.

The victim, identified as Nirmala Yadav, lived with her husband and family in Nalasopara and was allegedly having an extramarital relationship with Abrar Shaikh, who lived in the neighbourhood.

According to The Indian Express, the police said that Yadav was allegedly unhappy in her marriage. "The couple would sneak away from their homes and book rooms in lodges on Mira Road to spend time with each other," said a police officer. The police said, "Yadav kept forcing Shaikh to marry her, but he felt differently and hatched a plan to kill her. Shaikh allegedly strangled her before setting the body on fire along the highway. He was identified as a suspect by Yadav’s family."

